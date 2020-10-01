Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker, Taraba state House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini on Thursday said that for Nigeria to move to the desired heights and take its place in the committee of nations, all the citizens must consciously begin to work towards national unity and peaceful coexistence rather than promoting sectional interests.

Kunini who said this while interacting with journalists in Jalingo as part of activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary noted that insecurity and lack of unity were responsible for setback that the country suffers.

He insisted that without taking up the spirit of patriotism in the people, all efforts of government at bringing about development will fail as the people must take ownership of development for it to hold sway.

“Let me first of all congratulate all of us for celebrating our 60 years of existence as an independent nation. There is so much to celebrate despite the hardship and all. Remember that there were predictions that this country will breakup. We have proven these predictions wrong and have continued to forge ahead together as one indivisible nation. This alone is a great achievement.

“I totally agree with those who believe that we could have done better. They are right. We have wasted a lot of opportunities in the past. This is haunting us till date. Unfortunately, we don’t seem to learn much lessons from our past. At this stage, we must make national interest an overriding concern if we must move forward. We must make deliberate efforts to up the spirit of patriotism in our people at all levels. It is lack of patriotism that brings about corruption and other crimes against the state.

“Basically, I think today is another opportunity for us to, instead of wild celebrations, sit back, meditate and chart a new course. We have the potentials. We can do a lot more for the people and the nation. But we must not leave things to chance. It has to be deliberate and conscious” Kunini said.

Earlier, the Speaker urged members of the state Assembly to get in touch with their constituents to actually understand their feelings so as to provide people based legislation in line with the perculier needs and yearnings of their people.

In a brief remarks at the plenary session on Wednesday, 30th September, 2020 the Speaker stated that it has become imperative for the State legislators to link up with their various constituencies to enable them acquaint themselves with the feelings and expectations of their constituents as well as explain to them the legislative activities during the legislative year.

According to him, “as we proceed on two weeks recess slated for 1st October, 2020 to 18th October, 2020 I enjoin you to connect with your constituencies and explain to them the legislative activities and get feedback from your constituents before we resume sitting on 19th October, 2020.”