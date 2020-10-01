Okwe Obi, Abuja

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th anniversary, a group known Buhari Northern Grassroots Vanguard (UNOGV), has urged President Mohammadu Buhari, to rejig the security architecture in order to curb insecurity.

While commiserating with Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum whose convoy was attacked by Boko Haram which led to the death of over 30 security personnel, it urged the President Buhari to appoint fresh minds.

its National Coordinator, Dr Ibrahim Hassan, in a statement, yesterday, claimed that should the President fails to let them go, it would place him in a very bad light before Nigerians.

Hassan said: “As Nigeria marks its 60th birthday today, we want to see a new Nigeria where lives and property will be safe. We want to see a new Nigeria where their dreams of a country they envisaged is realised.”

He added: “Our hearts are with the families of these gallant officers who paid the supreme price for our country.

“The first step to take Mr President, is to rejig your entire security architecture starting with the sack of the service chiefs without further delay. This will immediately give birth to new ideas that will defeat this insecurity.

“We believe that a lot of younger officers in the Armed Forces have wonderful and workable ideals that can transform the Armed Forces for better efficiency but they may be able bring up such ideas and concepts for fear of victimization, and lack of access.

“Mr President sir, Nigerians have lost patience with the service chiefs and the stories being churned out by them on the daily basis are no longer acceptable to them.

“We believe strongly that they are tired and bereft of any new ideas that can change the game in the security sector.

“Why are this service chiefs so special to be done away with by your administration even when they have practically failed?

“In the North today, nobody can effectively sleep with his two eyes closed. Farmers are afraid of going to farm, traders and public officers are not safe from kidnappers, all these are due to the actions or in actions of the service chiefs.

“There are several ideas by Nigerians on how this insecurity can be defeated, but until these service chiefs are sacked, Nigerians cannot come up with these ideas because they have lost confidence in them.

“Imagine a serving state governor being attacked on three different occasions in the supposed most powerful black nation in the world!

“Nigerians are dying everyday In their number due to insecurity.”