From Fred Itua, Joseph Inokotong and Molly Kilete, Abuja

Abuja, the nation’s capital, was yesterday, locked down by armed security agents, following the celebration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

Many parts of the metropolis were completely cordoned off, while in other places, heavy-armed security agents, turned back many motorists who didn’t have genuine reasons to be in town.

This is even as protesters who held big placards and banners with the inscription, “Buhari Must Go”, stormed the Dantata Bridge along airport road, Abuja. They set used tyres on fire along the expressway.

The scanty protesters had just gathered when heavily armed policemen stormed the area and dispersed them with teargas.

For those who live on the outskirts of the city, it was a day of lamentation. Many residents who trooped out in their numbers with the hope of witnessing the parade held at the Eagle’s Square, ended up trapped inside their vehicles owing to heavy security checkpoints mounted at various locations to prevent any breach of security.

There was heavy traffic from the Abuja/Keffi highway linking Mararaba, Nyanya, Karu, Kugbo, Abacha Barracks and the popular AYA junction, where motorists were trapped and prevented from driving into the city Centre.

At the Kugbo military checkpoint, the road was totally barricaded by soldiers, forcing motorists to drive on the wrong lane. Those coming from the city centre were prevented from entering the outskirts.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.