From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has said that Nigeria’s 61 years of Independence has provided a strong source of unity and strength.

Governor Buni, in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, argued that Nigeria has remained united despite the myriad of challenges confronting her.

The Governor further noted that the long history of integration among the various ethnic and socio-cultural groups should be a source of unity in diversity for the country “at 61 years, Nigerians should concentrate on issues that unite the country rather than divisive tendencies.”

He also noted that although Nigeria might not have reached where it want to be after 61 years of independence yet, we have cause to celebrate our existence as a country.

“We may have some challenges, but we still remain a united country with lots of hope to prosper and attain greatness as a united country.

“We should remember that every country including the developed nations have their challenges, ours should not be an exception to contest our existence as a country and provoke our growth and development.

“We should face the challenge and contribute to national growth and development for us to collectively achieve our target of a better Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking further, he said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to building a solid foundation that will stand the test of time, institute good governance and service delivery.

The governor of Yobe State also said that as a ruling party, APC is redefining party politics in Nigeria through institutionalization of a strong internal democracy and a bottom-up approach to give ownership of the party and power to the people.

“It is pertinent for us as a ruling party and other political parties in the opposition not to see politics as a do or die affair but a ladder to nation building.

“We should therefore play clean, pure and wholesome politics to promote democratic growth and developmental politics that is beneficial to the people of Nigeria,” Buni emphasized.

He appealed to Nigerians to support and corporate with the Buhari administration in its commitment to build a prosperous nation.

