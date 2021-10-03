By Daniel Kanu

Distinguished academic and politician, Prof Tunde Adeniran, a former Minister of Education, former Ambassador of Nigeria to Germany, also served as the Chairman of the Directorate for Social Mobilization (MAMSER).

Adeniran was also a former member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he moved to the Social Democratic Party in 2018, where he took over from Chief Olu Falae as the acting National Chairman.

In this exclusive chat with Sunday Sun on the state of the nation, he speaks on Nigeria at 61, the leadership failure, restructuring, zoning, the security situation, and the controversial amnesty for Boko Haram.

The accomplished intellectual also told Sunday Sun that despite disappointments, there is every need to celebrate at 61, stressing that a focused leadership will reposition the country to achieve its greatness. Excerpt:

Nigeria is clocking 61 on Friday. Critics say there is nothing to celebrate for independence anniversary. So far, so what? Anything to celebrate?

At 61, we certainly have so much to worry about. When we compare our level of development with those with whom we attained independence at the same time, one gets upset especially against the backdrop of our human and material resources. It becomes depressing when, in the final analysis, it becomes clear that the endowments bestowed on Nigeria are actually being misused to undermine democracy and development. We certainly have not risen up to the challenges of development while our capacity for production has continuously been diminishing. The situation has been compounded by insecurity across the country. But then, we have three things to celebrate. We should be grateful to God and celebrate the fact that Nigeria is still one country under God’s divine protection. We now need to work harder for justice, fairness, and equity with which to cement the glaring cracks in the Nigerian union. Secondly, it is one thing for a country to have problems or challenges and it is another to recognize those challenges. Many Nigerians are no longer living in denial. They admit that there are problems and should all now muster the political will and courage to face the challenges. The third issue, of course, is that there are Nigerians especially abroad who are doing the country proud. They make the world know that Nigeria is not all about negativity. Let’s celebrate those outstanding Nigerians that would be sources of pride to any country.

Do you think that we need a Third Force in Nigeria to put the ruling APC and the opposition PDP on their toes?

O yes. Nigeria certainly deserves a Third Force, a meaningful and ideological propelled force that could rescue Nigeria from the shackles of the twin political gangs that readily take Nigerians for granted with impunity. By the way, what is the difference between the APC and the PDP today? Since there is none, that’s why members cross, change parties without any remorse. There are some very decent and patriotic people within the two parties who would easily blend into the Third Force in view of their orientation and ideological disposition.

But President Obasanjo tried it and it failed. Is it feasible in Nigeria without some politicians sabotaging it?

You are right. President Obasanjo tried something that many observers thought would evolve into a Third Force, but that didn’t happen because it was not rooted in any discernible ideology. The issue of sabotage is also always there. Right now some politicians are already jittery about the possibility of a Third Force. Those who believe in a Third Force should factor that reality into whatever they do. And this also depends on the goals it is designed to achieve.

Do you subscribe to the age limit for our political positions, especially the Presidency?

No, I don’t believe age should limit participation. Constitutionally, the passage of the “not-too-young-to-run” brought up our youths into serious reckoning. I hope sufficient enlightenment and consciousness will be raised among them so as to promote meaningful participation. When to retire should be left to the individual, the political leadership in areas of appointment, and the electorate when it comes to elective positions. In all circumstances, however, the core values to promote are as identified by the Rescue Nigeria Project. These include competence, capacity and courage.

Which political zone do you have in mind should produce the president in 2023?

I can understand why the obsession with zonal ownership or control of Nigeria’s presidency. We have sunk so low due to leadership failure that there is the rampant belief that unless the president is from your zone you would be marginalized and be deprived of justice, equity, and fair treatment. I could see that the game, the politics of zoning is certainly on among the APC and the PDP. Against the backdrop of our present experience, there is nothing wrong in using zone as one of the factors, but as for me and those with whom I share a common ideological disposition, geography is not as important as leadership qualities. We need a leader with capacity, competence, and the courage to give effect to the vision of a Nigeria governed on the enthronement of fundamental human rights, justice, equality of all citizens, meaningful democracy, and accountability.

Do you think there is a need to restructure Nigeria?

The restructuring of Nigeria is long overdue. But some fundamental issues assumed the present dimension, I raised the issue of restructuring in a paper which I delivered at Ilorin, Kwara State during the 1984 Conference of the Nigerian Political Science Association. Back then I drew attention to the structural deformities in the Nigerian economy and evolving political setting and the implications for national security in future.

What does restructuring mean to you?

It means a mutually beneficial rearrangement of the structure and patterns of relations between and among the federating units. There would be motivation for production at the local government and state levels and less focus on sharing at the national level. The undue and development-inhibiting burden on the Federal Government will be unbundled as more responsibilities will devolve to the states. The states, on their parts, will be freed from the yoke of unbearable unitarism which compels political office holders to earn the same salaries and allowances across the country, which many of them cannot afford, uniformity in the handling of public officers, civil servants and other issues that do not fit into a federal system of government. A restructured Nigeria will put an end to many of the issues prompting separatist agitations and ginger the federating states to healthy competition and productive collaboration unlike the present state of parasitic cohabitation.

What is the way forward for Nigeria?

The way forward for Nigeria is to use the occasion of our 61st anniversary to reflect and resolve to do things differently. We must acknowledge the fact that the cause of the difference between the countries that are making progress and Nigeria with compounding challenges is leadership. We must stop pretending that we have fallen short of the expectations of many Nigerians. Time yet to heal the wounds, reconcile and reunite Nigeria. We must put an end to impunities that have become a common feature of governance.

Do you support amnesty for Boko Haram repentants?

Anybody in the field of security studies would not support blanket amnesty for Boko Haram. It is a security issue requiring technical handling a

