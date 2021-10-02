By Henry Uche

As Nigeria mark its 61st independence anniversary, a Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has charged the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other labour Unions to wake up from slumber and take actions necessary to bring about expected changes in the country, as they are critical force to reckon with.

Mr. Falana who spoke at an Independence Day Lecture organized by the Trade Union Congress, TUC, (Lagos Council) through zoom, on the Theme: ’61 years of Nation Building, Advocacy & Labour Movement In Nigeria,’ took participants down the memory lane of how organized labour Unions deployed every machinery and mental arsenal to effect changes in the precolonial era of Nigeria history.

According to him, the labour Unions in Nigeria (except for Two popular ones) has failed to rise against non- payment of salaries, inflation, insecurity, unemployment, high debt profile, maladministration and mismanagement of resources and bad governance across levels.

“Nigeria will continue to be in trouble if the Labour remain silent. Today Politicians are talking about 2023, nobody is talking about Industrialization, hunger and poverty eradication, epileptic network and power supply, dilapidated Infrastructure, nobody is talking about bringing Nigeria out of darkness, what about failed health sector, where are other labour Unions?”

“Today every Politician wants to have a university in his village, they don’t care how the existing ones are faring. The labour must know that they a powerful force to reckon with and they should not be afraid to rise and stand in for the common man. You must join issues with the government to get things right,”

He maintained that if Nigeria fails, automatically the black race has failed, noting that Labour Unions can influence decisions and Policies of the government for the betterment of the masses. “Labour can decide that every goods and services produced in Nigeria should be banned from importation, there are many things Labour can do to correct the ugly narratives. Nigeria has more than enough to cater for everyone but unfortunately we are in this mess, nobody is acting,”

He admonished all labour Unions to be at the Vanguard and take a coordinated actions to shape the future of Nigeria else the 2023 general elections would be determined by the size, ethnicity and the gods people and Politicians worship which would translate to wrong people occupying the seats of power again.

“There is no time on your side, all Labour Unions and socialist groups must come together and take stand in the gap as the next hope of the common man by challenging the status quo, so that you would be remembered as the voice of the voiceless, you are not there for yourselves only, but the masses, take the lead like those who were there before you,” he charged.

On his part, the CEO, Tentagon Solutions, Razaq Obe, tasks Labour Unions to build impenetrable walls round them by electing men and women who were tested and could be trusted as their leaders. “In your respective Union elections, you must not allow sentiments to inform your decision in choosing your leaders.

“If your leaders are pushovers and bribable, then you have no say again. Labour leaders must be assertive, firm, resolute, resilient, non- partisan, altruistic, committed, fearless and uncompromising,” he posited.

Obe reminded TUC and other labour Unions that what was tolerated decades ago definitely would not be accepted this time, therefore they should ensure that the defenseless publics are protected even in this critical economic hardship since they (labour Unions) have the legal backing to pick up on government whenever necessary.

For the founder, Clinton University of Nigeria, Calabar, Clinton Uranta, cautioned against labour Unions’ leaders who use the office to seek Political appointments at the detriment of the Union members.

“Some labour Unions leaders use the office to advance their personal Political interest. Labour must know that there are expectations from them, and for them to meet those expectations, the leaders must put the interest of the members and the citizens first before his personal interest,” he averred.

The Chairman, TUC- Lagos State Council, Ekundayo Gbenga, charged his fellow comrades to strive and upskill their mental strength in their respective work places as the nature of work takes new dimensions.

Ekundayo also tasks workers in different Councils across the federation to insist on due process and meritocracy when choosing new leaders, saying that the emergence of wrong leaders could be devastating for such Council.

“We must update and upgrade our skills to meet future challenges as we know disruptions in the world of work is inevitable. Meanwhile we must be decisive and honest while electing our respective leaders, for a smooth administration and management and for the interest of Nigerians at large,” he maintained.

“We have come a long way since pronouncement of independence, signaling the commencement of self administration. It’s been a long, hard journey for most of us. From different military incursions now back to democracy. The common concern for the average Nigerian is good quality life. A lot still has to be done to achieve the desired society. However, in the face of current divisive tendencies almost tearing us apart and the memory of the past civil war, we are, as should be grateful we still have country kept together in relative peace.

“The challenges facing us are enormous from inadequate infrastructure to insecurity, near -absent social security and more recently the Covid-19 pandemic. The world of work is particularly challenged now than before. We remain resolute and hopeful for a better tomorrow, which we all must and sure will work to bring to reality. We wish all our comrades and workers particularly in Nigeria a happy independence and a better tomorrow,” he added.

In a remark, the Secretary of TUC Lagos State Council, Abiodun Aladetan, it was very disturbing to that after 61 years of independence, Nigerian was still crawling her way to greatness in spite of the enormous resources at her disposal, stressing that some people are already thinking that Nigeria is damaged beyond redemption because those who even brought the country to her kneels have ran out of ideas as to how to solve the numerous challenges facing the country.

Aladetan noted that it was very interesting to also note that all indicators used to measure the development of a nation were lacking in abundance in Nigeria, saying, “It is a big shame that we still talk about regular power supply after 61 years. It is heartbroken to also know that we still talk of good Healthcare System in 2021. It is a disgrace that we still talk of portable water for all in this present age and time. It is hurting that after 61 years, Nigerians begs for good infrastructure.

“The time has come for Nigerians to engage their leaders and demand for the very essence of Government. We can’t continue to do things in ways that failed us from the beginning. We must all forge a common bond as a people to think about the love of a country above self. Too many Nigerians already lost confidence in the entity called Nigeria because of the consistent and perennial failure of leaders past. We need leaders with the political Will backed by action to right the wrongs and to set the records straight for everybody to know it is no longer business as usual,”

The Council Secretary added that Leaders must unite the people for the greater good for Nigerians to quickly get out from the precipice. “We have damaged this country for too long. This is not the Nigeria we must hand over to our children. We have to give them a better country far better than we met it. Anything short of this will put us on the wrong side of history.

“The question is, are we ready for a new and better country that works for all? Are we ready to have a country that promotes inclusiveness where everybody believes Nigeria is ours and not us against them or north against South or Christians against Muslims. We deserve a more responsible Nigeria. I don’t think this is too much to ask for,” he lamented.

