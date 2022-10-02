From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said despite the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria, the country still have hope of attaining its full potentials of greatness as the nation celebrate 62 Independence.

Barr. Mutfwang in a press statement in Jos expressed optimism that Nigerian citizens have the opportunity to recover and right all the wrongs that the country is going through in 2023 by electing courageous leaders with track record who have the potentials of deploying the political will to tackle all challenges rocking the nation.

He rejoiced with Plateau people and Nigerian citizens at 62 and urged them to maintained the spirit of selflessness, hospitality, unity and be more accommodative to all.

“The labor of our forebears who struggled and fought for our freedom from colonialism should indeed never be in vain. It should be notable in the way we live, work, and govern ourselves. Their expectations of a nation and republic ought to have been attained in their proper dimensions by now.

“Today, the promise of a united nation and people is a distant illusion. Strife, tribal and religious intolerance, corruption, greed, kidnapping, and terrorism taint our image and global outlook.

“The economy is in shambles with the Naira at its worst and lowest ever ebb. Unemployment and underemployment of the youths in addition to instability in the educational sector, combine to create a future generation that is ill-prepared, unemployable, and likely to rise against a system that only paid lip service to the needs of the youth.

“At 62, all hope is not lost. There is still a chance, beginning with the 2023 General Elections, for us to redeem ourselves, turn our situation around, and set Nigeria on the path of progress. Instructively, the quality of leaders we choose determine our standard of living; modernity; and vision of the future. We must get it right this time, so we can begin the necessary work of recovery, rebuilding, and uniting the people.” He stated.

Mutfwang called on the youths to be more creative in their organization for involvement in the affairs of the country and said he share in the burden of the youths.

“If we must move forward as a nation, we must not leave our youths behind. we must improve their condition, and make that progress together with them. That is the kind of country I am looking forward to from today.” He stated.