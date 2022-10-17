From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria has qualified to be referred to as a failed State, and promised to unlock its greatness if elected.

The presidential hopeful noted that when a country is no longer in control of the economy and security, such a country is nothing but a failed state.

Mr Obi stated this during an interactive session organized by the Arewa Joint Committee made up of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA) Arewa House (Center for Historical Development and Research) and Arewa Research Development Project (ARDP).

The candidate said that Nigeria is not bereft of ideas but institutional weakness and lack of political will to effect genuine change that will better the lives of average Nigerians.

He added that he is committed to unlocking the greatness of the country and lifting her from a consuming country to a producing country.

Mr Obi reiterated that insecurity will be a thing of the past when he gets elected as president through the creation of employment opportunities for youths who are tools used to perpetrate social vices.

He said once jobs are created and the youths are gainfully engaged and made productive, insecurity would have been reduced to the barest minimum and will no longer be a lucrative business for criminal elements.

He added that the security agencies will be adequately equipped to handle all forms of insecurity in the country.

“We want to bring a transformative government. The greatest asset of Nigeria is in the North, the greatest asset of Nigeria is vast uncultivated land in the North but these lands have been taken by bandits. We are going to unlock Nigeria,” he stated.

“We will bring Nigeria back to life. All banks will be shareholders in Bank Of Agriculture where our farmers can directly assess loans.”

He also promised to eradicate poverty in Nigeria, saying that when you pull people out of poverty, the rate of crime in the country will reduce, stressing that his candidature is for a new Nigeria, noting that he wants Nigerians to be proud of their country.

Mr Obi further said he will fight corruption to stand still, maintaining that fighting corruption is easy when one is not stealing. “Our past is gone, we are going to face the future. Fighting corruption is easy when one is not stealing, our money is being stolen; subsidy is organized crime.

“I want to give Nigerians hope. I and my running mate will be in charge, they will not find us wanting, we have the physical strength, I will dialogue with every agitator because it will make us a better and united Nigeria”.

He promised to invest more in women, maintaining that women are very industrious, dedicated and committed when given responsibility.

Obi urged Nigerians to vote for a character that they can trust.