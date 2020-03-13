Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government said on Friday, that it has activated point-of-entry policy on prevention and control of cross-border transmission of Yellow fever.

It said the decision was in line with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation for all international travellers that are between nine months old and beyond, arriving in areas with evidence of persistent or periodic transmission of yellow fever.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, at a press conference in Abuja, said the effective date for the revised policy implementation was 11th March, 2020.

He also said that to the Federal Ministry of Health had requested Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to formally communicate the new development to airlines for compliance.

He said: “Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we reviewed the policy to allow passengers without Yellow cards or proof of vaccinations board their flights to Nigeria, with the understanding that they would be given a Yellow fever vaccination, on arrival at our points-of-entry.

“The vaccination is free of charge and the yellow card is at a nominal cost. This is in the interest of the health security of the public and all passengers.”

He maintained that Port Health Services of Federal Ministry of Health has prioritised measures for COVID-19 containment, especially the screening of passengers at points-of-entry.

“Other surveillance and prevention activities, including the implementation of the policy on prevention and control of cross- border transmission of yellow fever, are still very important.

“Nigerians are required to obtain a yellow fever vaccination if they have not done so, and to show their yellow card or proof of vaccination before any international travel and upon arrival,” he advised.