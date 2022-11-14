From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has said that 93.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 65.5 million eligible Nigerians from March 2021 till date.

Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, that this was based on the 2022 population estimates, indicating that only 46.3 million eligible Nigerians have not taken any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The NPHCDA boss disclosed that Adamawa state has also joined the list of 12 other states that have fully vaccinated over 50 per cent of their eligible population with the COVID-19 vaccines.

He also said that Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, introduced in February 2022, account for 60 per cent of the current full vaccination coverage across the country.

He stated that the top five performing states on the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in the country are Nasarawa, Jigawa, Osun, Kaduna, and Kano.

Shuaib said that Osun, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto states have fully vaccinated at least half of their eligible population in the preceding 100 days of SCALES 3.0 implementation.

“The top three performing states in the last 100 days of SCALES 3.0 are Kaduna, Kano and Osun, with total vaccinations of 3.3, 2.8 and 2.5 million respectively,” he explained.

He said the 46.3 million Nigerians yet to be vaccinated should take advantage of the ongoing Integrated Vaccination Campaign to get vaccinated against COVID-19.