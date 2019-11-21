Chinwendu Obienyi

KPMG has affirmed that Nigeria remains the leading destination among its peers on the African continent in terms of technology and use of its applications.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the firm’s upcoming 2019 Digital Summit set to hold November 26, 2019, in Lagos, Partner and Lead, Digital Transformation, KPMG Africa, Boye Ademola, stated that, from a technology perspective and in terms of the use of applications, Nigeria is certainly a leading destination in Africa, as other African countries continue to study technology model of the nation.

He said, “Basically from research, other African countries want to know the progress we are making and how much progress we are making in terms of technology. Kenya which is certainly one of the leading destination looking up to Nigeria as a destination that is at the fore front of what technology is all about because across the continent, I will say we are doing quite well”

Ademola, however, noted that there is much to do particularly in respect of the country’s broadband penetration as well as the cost of technology.

“If you look at our peers in the continent, their penetration particularly on financial inclusion is their main focus and so financial inclusion in Nigeria can be better and one of the things that we can do with technology is to bring more people and make them more financially included. Then we have to look at the cost to serve because that is what technology can help with the different segments in the country’s population as everyone cannot afford to pay for premium, therefore, we need to look at the cost to serve model to be able to look at the end of the ladder and do it in way that they will not stop using digital technology as the charges are too high but we are being studied and we are making some progress in the tech space”, he explained.