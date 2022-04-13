From Uche Usim, Abuja

As the energy transition crusade climaxes, Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, Ministers of Hydrocarbon and Energy in key African countries, indigenous and international oil companies are set to woo investors leveraging the Petroleum Industry Act.

The stakeholders will pitch fresh industry investments for Nigeria and Africa at the 2022 Sub-Saharan Energy Conference and Energy & Corporate Africa Leadership Forum in Texas, United States.

Chief Executive Officer of Energy and Corporate Africa, Sunny Oputa disclosed in a release that the event would open the continent to investors in the face of energy transition.

Governor Diri is expected to present the keynote address at the event focusing on utilisation of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources in the promotion of industrial development.

“Bayelsa State is one of the major oil producing states in Nigeria. The first oil discovery in Nigeria by Royal Shell was in Oloibiri in the current Bayelsa State. This makes the state historical and significant in the oil and gas industry of Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole. Bayelsa, as an energy state, harbors many opportunities for investors, business developers and project seekers,” Oputa said.

According to him, the passing of the Petroleum Industry Act in Nigeria, gave oil and gas producing communities and indigenous producers the courage to boost Nigeria’s energy basket, business environment and economic dynamics.

While oil producing nations of Africa push to attract investments and develop their natural resources, Oputa said the programme offers a platform for personalities that have contributed in the development and growth of the region’s energy industry to be celebrated. According to him, the event would throw light on boosting local content, community relations and sustainability.

Other confirmed speakers at the event included Mike Sangster – CEO/Managing Director, TotalEnergies Ep Nigeria Limited, Effy Okon- Executive Director, SEPLAT Energies, Nosa Omorodion – Director, National Companies, Schlumberger West Africa, James Yamoah – General Manager, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Arvy Nahar – Contract Director, Africa O/G Industry.

Oputa said participants at the event would gain insight in the opportunities, business trends and new regulations in the Sub-Saharan Africa market while sharing knowledge with experts and industry captains and also optimize business relationships.