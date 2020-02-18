Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has for the second time in 10 months of rescued another Nigerian, Malam Ibrahim Ibrahim, an indigene of Zamafara State, from being executed by Saudi Arabia authorities over drug-related matters.

The Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa made this disclosure Tuesday, when she met stakeholders on Migration and Diaspora affairs in Abuja.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Public Relations of NIgeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, quoted Dabiri-Erewa as saying that, Ibrahim, was an innocent Nigerian that fell victim of a drug planting/trafficking syndicate when he travelled to Saudi Arabia in March 2017 for lesser hajj.

She explained that getting to the Jeddah airport, the victim who is also a cleric was held, charged, tried in Saudi Arabia and found guilty despite being innocent before a case of retrial was granted.

She disclosed that the re-trial which was facilitated by the multi- government collaboration of NIDCOM, Attorney-General of the Federation and Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Zamfara state government.

She added that on Tuesday, February 18th, the necessary documentary evidence was presented and he was discharged and acquitted of the allegations of drugs.

Those in the delegation include the Zamfara State Commissioner of Special Duties, Alhaji Mohammed Saddiq Maiturare, a team of Lawyers facilitated by Zamfara state Governor Bello Muttawale and Attorney General of the Federation and Barr. Abdullahi Bello, a senior Legal officer with NIDCOM.

The documentary evidences provided included a written statement by NDLEA stating that they have arrested and charged three persons who planned the drugs on the defendant and a certified copy of the two counts charge sheet from the Federal High Court Kano.

Recalled that in April 2019, NIDCOM in conjunction with the Nigeria Mission in Saudi Arabia also secured the release of Zainab Habib Aliyu, wrongly accused of drug trafficking.

Zainab’s release came after President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Attorney General of the Federation to take necessary action on her detention by Saudi Arabia as she was falsely accused of drug peddling in Saudi Arabia in December 2018.

Investigations by the Federal government revealed that the drug was planted in Zainab’s luggage by a cartel that specialises in planting drugs in the bags of unsuspecting travellers.