By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has reaffirmed its order that the Federal Government and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) the maintain status quo over the proposed establishment of the national carrier, Nigeria Air.

The court gave its ruling on December 9, and adjourned proceedings on the matter to January 16, 2023.

The judge also said reaffirmed the earlier order made on November 24, 2022, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, who gave the ruling said the order is pending the determination of the suit filed by the registered trustees of AON, Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airline Company Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Limited.

The suit has Nigeria Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), as the first to fourth defendants.

The AON kicked against the Federal Government’s selection of Ethiopian Airlines as the preferred bidder for Nigeria Air and said the national carrier would take-off by the end of the year.