From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Presidents of Algeria and South Africa as well as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, under the auspices of the “G4” have resolved to strengthen the platform for the resolution of the various issues confronting the African continent.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the four leaders made the resolution at a meeting, held Thursday in Brussels, Belgium ahead of the 6th EU-AU summit taking place in the country. The four African leaders used the opportunity to discuss crisis areas on the continent with a view to coming up with practical and effective solutions.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

President Buhari and his colleagues stressed the need to reinvigorate the G4 within the African Union (AU) as a platform for bringing African countries closer, coordinating actions and reactions for the whole continent in a more proactive manner and looking at how decisions in the AU could be better implemented. They also agreed to convene a formal summit to chart a roadmap for Africa in the coming months.

The G4 Platform, an initiative of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was set up to discuss and proffer solutions as well as aggregate positions to ensure that the African Union carries its work forward successfully, efficiently and quickly too.

President Buhari also held a bilateral meeting with the President of Czech Republic, Milos Zeman who renewed his country’s trust in the Nigerian leader and Nigeria as the most important country in ECOWAS as well as one of Africa’s greatest. He expressed the readiness of his country to revitalise the Joint Commission mechanism between the two countries in order to enhance qualitative relationship, diplomatically and people to people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Czech leader specifically expressed interest and desire for more robust collaboration and partnership in military cooperation and especially in procurement of equipment to assist Nigeria to enhance her security capabilities.

President Zeman who informed that the Czech Republic would assume the Presidency of the European Union (EU) in July, expressed similar readiness to partner with Nigeria in the fields of agriculture and health. He decided to convene a pre-assumption of EU Presidency consultative meeting, he said, to help set early agenda for his presidency. He invited Nigeria’s Minister of Health to attend the consultative meeting of highly respected countries in Prague in May 2022 and also extended an invitation to President Buhari to visit his country this year.

While the President accepted in principle the two invitations, assuring that the proposals would be considered through appropriate diplomatic channels, he directed the Minister of Health to attend the meeting in May.

On the revitalisation of the relationship between the two countries and deepening of partnerships in military cooperation, procurement of equipment as well as in agriculture, the President assured his guest he would work with the proposals.