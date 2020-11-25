Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria have concluded plans to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues affecting both countries.

The conclusion followed the planned visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoun, to Abuja.

The spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Algerian Foreign Minister will arrive Abuja on Wednesday November 25 on an official visit.

‘The visiting Foreign Minister will be received on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Senior Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 7:00 pm.

‘During the visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria would be received in audience by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja on Thursday 26, November 2020 at 11:00 am.

‘The Ministers will discuss bilateral and multilateral issues of common interest.

‘Thereafter, there will be Joint Press Briefing by the two Ministers at 12:00 pm,’ Nwonye said.

Nwonye further said the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs is expected to depart Abuja on Thursday, November 26.