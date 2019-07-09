Nigerian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Egypt, Prof. Dandatti Abdulkadir, has charged the Super Eagles to play for each other as they aim to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The Ambassador gave the charge when he hosted the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, led by Dr Rafiu Ladipo, at the Embassy, yesterday.

The envoy said the players must not chase individual glory, advising that collective efforts would guarantee them success.

“Our message to the players is that they should support each other on the pitch; no one should think about scoring the goals alone for personal glory, the attack, defence and midfield should work together.

“We appreciate their efforts in this competition, so far, we hope and pray that they will carry the cup at the end,” he said.

He appreciated the visit of Ladipo and his men, saying the country applauds the group.

Ladipo, who presented a regalia and mufla to the ambassador, pledged their continued efforts to project Nigerian sports.

“We have come to visit and say thank you to you as the representative of Mr President Buhari in Egypt,” he said.