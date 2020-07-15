John Adams, Minna

The Nigeria Amputees’ Football Team has been invited to attend the 9th edition of the International Amputees Football Tournament in Warsaw, Poland.

The invitation was extended to Nigeria due to its impressive performance at the last Cup of African Nations for amputee football CANAF where Nigeria team finished second with a silver medal, the first of it’s kind in the history of the amputee football in the country

Nigeria would feature in the 2020 Polish Cup along side teams from England, USA, Haiti and Mexico expected to kick off at the OSiR Bemowo stadium Warsaw, Poland from 19th to 20th September, 2020.t

Speaking on the importance of the tournament, President of Nigeria Amputee Football Federation, Mallam Suleiman Isah pointed out that the Polska Amputee Futbal is always an avenue for scouts across Europe to sought for players who would be signed to play professional amputee football in and around Europe

The organisers had pledged to cover the accommodation of the Nigerian team for two days, meal and local transportation.

According to the president, Suleiman Isah: “The Nigeria Amputee Football Federation received a letter personally signed by the Competition Manager, Bogna Czepulkowska, inviting us for the 9th International tournament Amputee Football Cup.