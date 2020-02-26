Population reduction through control of birth has for long remained a very sensitive issue in the annals of our nation’s history. At best, we tend to remain permanently pretentious about it without a frantic search for remedy over what appears to be an impending population implosion in a country with a fragile economy and infrastructure. This cannot be extricated from Nigeria’s status as a religiously hyperactive country where many are of the belief that one cannot go wrong with the choice number of children, since they are gift from God. The impression being created out there is that any campaign targeted at birth control measures is an attempt to launch an attack on the people’s faith.

In 2012, the then President, Goodluck Jonathan’s call for birth control legislation was met with fierce criticism from both sides of the major religions in the country, Islam and Christianity. His argument was basically hinged on the fact that, with 2.5 percent annual growth, a rate economists say is unsustainably high, when people continue to give birth to the number of children they cannot fend for, it makes population management difficult along with its grave consequences on economic planning. The people’s response is often slanted towards raising questions of competence on government of the day on proper economic planning and management for the overall good of the people irrespective of whether or not population is a challenge.As valid as this argument may seem, Nigeria is not the first country to have mulled population control. China, the world largest population of 1.2 billion people has for decades made frantic efforts to reduce its population to a manageable rate in line with its economic and infrastructural capacity and to further take the people out of horrible and detrimental living. In 1979, the country introduced “one child per family policy” which mandated citizens to obtain a birth certificate before the birth of their children. Those who agree to have just one child are offered special benefits while those who have above one are taxed an amount up to fifty percent of their income. In some cases, they are punished by loss of employment or other benefits. This is aside other measures we consider extreme that came to play which include the termination of unplanned or pregnancies not duly authorized, mandatory sterilization for people who have more than two children and others. Little wonder the country has today brought its population upsurge under control and achieved a remarkable economic stability, making it a choice country for Africans, Nigerians in particular to go and live or visit for business transactions.

Admissibly, Nigeria is one of the grossly under-developed countries in the world, rattled with multifaceted social challenges of mind-boggling poverty, infrastructure decay, low literacy rate, unemployment, massive number of out-of-school children, dwindling life expectancy, debilitating hunger, heightened insecurity, uncertainty and fear. Those who have vociferously kicked against population control live in this country with the rest of us and are not oblivious of these daunting social challenges. According to World Bank, a Nigerian woman has an average, five or six children.

It is not unusual for couples to have as many as 10 especially in the North where polygamy is a common practice due to the religious belief of the people. United Nation’s prediction that our current population estimated to be 200 million could hit 400 million and above in 2050 with its concomitant social challenges should get any concerned citizen worried.

In as much as it falls within his constitutional and religious right to have 4 wives and as many children as he wishes, the recent play to gallery by the House of Representatives Majority Leader and member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano state, Alhassan Ado Garba, where he sampled his four wives at the floor of the House like supermarket items and openly revealed that the four wives have given him “27 children and still counting” speaks to how difficult it is to check overpopulation in Nigeria.

The federal lawmaker apparently speaking from the excitement of coming back to the House after the initial annulment of his election by the court did not take into cognizance the millions of people whom his lifestyle influences. To him, four wives and 27 children are status symbol and indication that he is not only powerful at the floor of the House but at home as well. Interestingly, the legislative arm of government where Hon. Alhassan Doguwa finds himself is a key stakeholder to any policy that will see to the regulation of our already over bloated population. With him and hundreds of others who share a similar thought, such move cannot see the ray of light.

Alex Enemanna,

Lagos