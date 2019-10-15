Livinus Ukah

Only very few sincere people can call a spade a spade including the educated ones. We judge things and people from our own tribal and religious barometer. These biased judgments have cost Nigeria a lot. In elections, when electing a president, people ask “which tribe is he from” including the vice president. The labour force is like a dumpsite due to tribal and religious profiling. In government offices, you expect to find well informed people but what you find there are people installed by the ogas to be loyal to them. You feel bad when the information you are searching for is denied because of the inadequacies of people there.

The system of evaluation in choosing people has brought a mess in Nigerian society. Things are not judged from the patriotic or justice angle but all are through ethnic or religious perspectives. This menace has eaten deep into the Nigerian society to the level that even a child in the womb can align tribally or religiously. We are facing leadership crisis and sufferings today because of sentiments attached to our choices in the areas of tribal and religious considerations.

The Universities are no longersanctuaries for social responsibility. Teachers who are supposed to be role models have failed to inspire the young ones. Everything now is quid pro quo. In today’s world it is not possible for a man to give something to a woman without expecting something in return. We are living in a world that lacks moral compass.

People no longer respect the yardstick for measuring the truth. Admission into the University does not inspire young women again to read and pass. Some women enter into the University through liaison and many a time, it does not last. Some wouldn’t want to study because they are sure of passing. They embark on using negative measures to scale through. Most randy Lecturers pass their mistresses and often fail those that failed to cooperate.There are many revelations of the unusual behaviours of teachers and Students in the Universities.

Sometimes in other sectorsyou can only be appreciated in your ethnic or religious circle not by a whole country. How can a man in Nigeria feel accepted by his excellent performance? This is a million question requiring critical answers. When the answer is completely positive then you will know that Nigeria is filled with patriotic people. Patriotism helpsin the development of minds which in turn leads to development of a country. This gives positive values and solutions to elections in Nigeria. People who are not appreciated in the country are appreciated more overseas because their criteria of judging what has merits are not clouded by prejudice or any social construct. For them, what is real is real and what is good is good!

Nigeria doesn’t understand that some things she fails to appreciate have many economic benefits. This is why Nigeria is suffering from economic brain drain. The nomination of Genevieve Nnaji’s film; THE LION HEART in 2020 Oscars has lifted Nigerian Movie industry. There are many Nigerians whose artworks, creativity, intellectual industry are yearning for recognitions in the native land and when they find an avenue of presenting themselves they will soar high overseas with correct scale of measurement. Many Nigerians are making waves in various countries overseas in different sectors like Health, politics, Education, medicine, Entertainment industry even in sports.

Nigeria should look inwards and identify things that would empower the economy irrespective of the tribe or religion of who would boost the economy. Nigeria and Africa have a discouraging system that does not promote excellence in research for development but still hang on to old systems that the colonial masters left behind. What is wrong if a Nigerian discovers a cure to HIV?

Look at the conspiracy and battles surrounding the man; Dr Abalaka who claims to have first discovered the cure for HIV. He keeps crying out that his claims should be verified but no one is listening to him. Other people have come out with various inventions but are not encouraged which makes the ideas to die off yet we complain of bad economy.

Will our economy improve by various indiscriminate bank deductions, discouraging businesses from free transactions, closing the borders and clamping down on the auto dealers while we are yet to have formidable local alternatives? The economy is improved when people are empowered to work hard with regular supply of power, good road networks and a business-friendly environment.

Corruption is a very big obstacle in the economy. We should tackle it sincerely and wholly without colorations. When people work hard and earn what is due to them legitimately, the economy would grow not relying on, betting and gambling. The economy has hit so many people so hard that they have resorted to various “get rich fast” schemes. What is seen as abnormal in other countries is normal in Nigeria and this is getting deeper into the fabrics of the society. What our ancestors frowned at is now cherished and not seen as a big deal anymore. We are witnessing the emergence of nouveau de riche. Fraudsters with various schemes imitating MMM, multi-level marketing prey on gullible Nigerians to feed fat, Internet frauds(yahoo-yahoo) have increased in geometric proportionswhile few people hoard looted money and not letting it circulate.

Many ex heads of states squandered our money and for the fear of being caughtthey built several underground vaults to keep cash of various denominations causing great economic sabotage.We cannot just go and lubricate the economic system without knowing those that are the engines of economic power in Nigeria that would move the economy to the desired heights.We need to work together, tap the talents that are lying dormant from our people irrespective of where they come from and use them judiciously for the good of the nation and not for the selfish interests of those in governance.

Very Rev. Monsignor Ukah writes from Lagos