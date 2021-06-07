Nigeria achieved another international feat at the weekend as the country, represented by Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, was appointed the Chair of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Global Network on Contract Transparency.

To this end, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Orji will Chair the global initiative on behalf of Nigeria.

The appointment was announced by the Country Manager of EITI for Anglophone countries, Dr Mike Uzoigwe, at the closing ceremony of a week-long knowledge sharing sessions and retreat for management and staff of NEITI in Abuja.

The EITI global network on Contract Transparency is tasked with the specific responsibility of developing a global framework, standard and tools of engagement on Contract Disclosures in the extractive industries to guide the 54 member countries of EITI.

‘’The appointment of Nigeria to Chair the EITI global Network on contract transparency is in recognition of the extensive work that NEITI has done to enshrine contract disclosure as part of its rules of engagement with covered entities in Nigeria.

“I am happy to inform you that Nigeria has accepted the role’’ Orji stated.

He noted that the appointment of Nigeria to lead the Global Network is an acknowledgement and recognition of the enormous work and leadership that Nigeria has shown towards the implementation of the EITI over the years.