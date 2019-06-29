The Nigeria Army 13 Brigade Command, today, embarked on a clean up exercise at Calabar biggest market (watt), in the Cross River State capital.

The exercise which started at about 6am, saw Army personnel under the division, cleaning up the Watt Market, areas of the state.

Led by Brigader Commander, Brigader General O. T. Olatoye , the team deployed to watt market cleared refuse dumps and drainages removing all plastic and waste obstructing free flow of water.

According to Olatoye, the cleaning was done as part of their activities to celebrate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL). It’s strengthening military-civilian relationship through community service.

“Cleaning up the environment and clearing the refuse dumps will help flush out hideouts for germs and bacteria to thrive; this will in turn prevent the residents from falling ill regularly”, he said.

Though this appears a clear departure from what the personnel are known for – defending the country against external aggression, the military also cherishes cleanliness.

The residents commended the galant officers for the uncommon gesture, adding that they have indeed led by example. They have indirectly defended the people against looming communicable diseases. Residence in Cross River state praise the Brigade Commander who has been very committed to security, community service and further testify that even the 13 Brigade wears a new look with deeper commitments to defend the Nigeria territory.

By the time they were through with the exercise, the market wore a new look to the admiration of all.