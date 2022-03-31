From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The trade volume between Nigeria and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has reached $5.54 billion.

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gloria Tiwet, made the disclosure during the ASEAN Cuisine Day organised by the ASEAN Ladies Cycle in Abuja under the leadership of the Wife of the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Nenny Harahap.

The event which was held at the residence of the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, had in attendance, the Wife of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Mrs Sulola Onyeama, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, and other senior diplomatic officials.

Tiwet said ASEAN countries enjoyed close and cordial relations with Nigeria at all levels of government to government, business to business and people to people.

The Malaysian envoy also said ASEAN enjoyed close and good relations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all the government agencies that ASEAN is engaged with.

She disclosed that while the international community was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN’s total trade with Nigeria remained strong and showed growth.

‘In 2019, total trade was at US Dollars 5.09 billion, in the year 2020 total trade was US Dollars 4.68 billion and in 2021 increased to US Dollars 5.54 billion,’ Tiwet said.

Tiwet further said ASEAN will continue to work together with the Government of Nigeria and the business community for a continuous increase in total trade relations.