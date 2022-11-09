From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbosola has assured the African Union delegations of Nigeria’s readiness to partner with the African Union in achieving the free movement of persons within ECOWAS countries.

Aregbosola gave the assurance while playing host to African delegations who paid a courtesy visit to him in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister stated that the delegations should rest assured that he is a partner in the realisation of the protocol of free movement of persons, goods and services across the subregion.

He, however, said the bloody aftermath of insurgencies constitutes a major threat to the realisation of the free movement protocol, especially to countries within the Sahel region, a condition that has caused Nigeria to be hesitant in implementing the protocol.

Aregbosola said in furtherance to the realisation of free movement across the subregion, the Nigerian government has introduced a visa-on-arrival policy to expedite movement.

Permanent Secretary Dr Shuaib Belgore, who was present during the courtesy call, said the Nigerian government’s hesitance to implement the protocol is based largely on insecurity, but assured the team that consultation is ongoing with other stakeholders in actualising free movement of persons and goods across the region.

The leader of the delegation, Rita Amokhobu, stated that their visit was to inform the minister on the outcome of their visit to the Benin-Seme border, which she said has accorded them the opportunity to gather information on how Nigeria comply with the treaty of African Union on the free movement of persons and goods.

She applauded the Nigerian government for mounting facilities in its borders which encourages movements across its entry points, however, she pointed out that most of these gadgets were not functioning adequately due to erratic power supply at the border lines.