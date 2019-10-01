Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

As Nigeria turns 59, business tycoon, philanthropist and CEO Orient, Group of Companies, Chief Godwin Ezeemo, has joined other citizens to pay glowing tribute and eulogize the country, observing that there is hope and brighter possibilities ahead.

Ezeemo, a leader in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a goodwill message pointed out that at 59 it is time to review the visions, missions and dreams of the country’s founding fathers with a view to transform Nigeria.

Ezeemo, who is aspiring to be Governor of Anambra State in 2021, called for peace, unity and patriotism among leaders and ordinary citizens.

The Anambra 2021 hopeful further expressed optimism that despite the challenges the country faces, Nigeria will continue to overcome and triumph adding that “though there are so many global challenges, we will continue to weather the storm of our contemporary challenges. We have refused to be broken by sectarian crises, we have remained and will remain a strong nation. I have an unshaken belief in the future of our great country,” he said.