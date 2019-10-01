Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has admonished the people of Cross River State to keep faith with the Nigerian project despite the seeming challenges facing the nation.

The governor maintained that at 59, there is still room for greater improvement and Nigerians must shrug off tendencies and avoid strictures that accentuate our fault lines.

Professor Ayade, who made this known at the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar while presenting his address during the 59th Independence Day Anniversary, said his administration has been able to create a new economy that is anchored on industrialisation and agricultural development with a huge potential to create jobs and lift our people out of poverty.

He said: “As we ruminate on our nation’s socio-political trajectory, I want to enjoin you to remain resolute by committing and re-dedicating yourselves to the enduring values and vision that distinguish us as truly Cross Riverians.

“In spite of those dispirited moments, there has been sparkling times that we have radiated so much national pride as a people and against all odds, we have continued to bounce back, to rediscover ourselves by staying focused, steadfast and optimistic.

“As we advance closer and closer to attaining that tomorrow of our dreams, we must not only align, but must pull together, to shrug off tendencies and avoid strictures that accentuate our fault lines”, the governor said.

The governor, whose address was read by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu, added that at 59, the state remains highly optimistic that we will surely weave our determination to precision and berth a better tomorrow.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the state government and Chairman of the 59th Anniversary Local Organisaing Committee, Tina Agbor, said it behoves on all to keep the country together.

She called for support from residents of the state as they forge ahead emphasizing that the present administration is poised to give nothing but the best to all Cross Riverians and other ethnic nationalities living and resident in the state.

Meanwhile, the anniversary in the state lacked the usual fanfare as there were no cultural displays in the stadium and even on the streets of Calabar metropolis as always the case.

It was observed that some senior citizens in the state including former governors, Donald Duke and Sen Liyel Imoke, some party stalwarts, one out of eleven members of national assembly, labour leaders and majority of the civil servants shunned the epoch ceremony.

It was also observed that the twelve thousand capacity stadium, which is usually filled to the brim in occasions as this was virtually empty as only a handful of people mostly school children graced the occasion.

Some trade union organisations, particularly the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Organisations, failed to neither attend nor send representatives to this year’s event.

No reason has been adduced for their absence as at press time but their absence may not be unconnected with the present dire economic situation in the state and the absence of a clear framework from government for the implementation of the new minimum wage of 30, 000 in the state.