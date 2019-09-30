Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As Nigeria marks her 59th Independence anniversary from colonial masters on October 1, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has called on Nigerians to urged Nigerians to eschew what he described as “mundane issues such as ethnicity or religious differences that tend to cause disharmony among citizens.”

The Senator, in a goodwill message signed by his Special Assistant (Print and Electronic Media) Ameh Comrade Godwin, also urged Nigerians to have faith, remain steadfast and pray for one and united Nigeria.

The lawmaker also enjoined every citizen to believe in the project “Nigeria’’ and pray for peace and progress of the country despite the myriad of problems confronting the nation.

While positing that the country has no doubt had an eventful journey as a nation since gaining independence in 1960, Moro said, “the fact that we have come this far as one united country despite the enormous challenges we face as a nation gives us every reason to celebrate.

“We have our challenges as a nation of diverse cultures and ethnicities; but we should not give up on the project Nigeria.”

“The task for a greater Nigeria is a collective responsibility and as such, we must pray and work towards peace and progress of the nation.”

“Let us remain focused, steadfast and committed to the task of building a progressive and united Nigeria.”

Senator Moro further advised the federal government to initiate and implement ideas and strategies that would further improve the standard of living of the citizenry.