Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Northern Christians to be more patriotic and support any activities that will further strengthen the peace and unity of the country.

Rev. Pam, in a statement on Tuesday in Jos, urged government at all levels to brace up to the current reality that the country is facing at 59 years of existence.

“The 2019 Independence celebration calls for sober reflection by the people and those in leadership at all levels of government by charting a new course that will usher in era of lasting peace in troubled communities across the country, particularly Northern States.

“I urge Northern Governors to team up with the Federal Government to bring to an end activities of armed bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram insurgents that have made lives unbearable to law abiding citizens living in the affected states of the north,” he said.

Rev. Pam also advocated for freedom of worship for all to practice religion of their choice in the Northern states without any form of compulsion, harassment or intimidation.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Plateau State has urged Nigerians to be more patriotic and channel their energy towards issues that will sustained the unity of the nation.

In a statement in Jos on Tuesday by President Caretaker Committee, Felicia Bala and Public Relations Officer, Lucy Chindaba commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of seven women into his cabinet.

“The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Plateau State Branch Congratulates the President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of the commemoration of the 59th Independence celebration of Nigeria.

“We commend the strides that have been made this far in the country so far especially in the fact that the country has remained one in spite of our diversities

“As women, we want to also that the President for the recent appointment of seven women into his cabinet to serve in various key ministries. We however want to appeal for more as this is a far cry from the 35 percent affirmation action.

The statement appeal for the appointment of more women to serve in different capacities so as to actualize the next level mandate of the current administration.

The women also congratulated Governor Simon Lalong, his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden as well as their patron, the First Lady Mrs. Regina Bako Lalong on the occasion of 59th Independence celebration.

The Council urged Government to intensify efforts towards solving the problem of insecurity in the country which is being experienced in the form of farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping, arm banditry.