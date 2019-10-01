Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has noted that despite her challenges, Nigeria has achieved a lot.

While noting that the country’s challenges ought to catapult it to greatness, the Senate President said what is however required is determination on the part of the leadership as well as the follower-ship.

Lawan spoke to State House Correspondents on Tuesday at the event to mark the nation’s 59th independence anniversary at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him: “Nigeria at 59 has achieved a lot but we also have some challenges. This is the way nations evolve normally. While we have achieved so much, we have some challenges which we can surmount. What is required of us is determination of the leadership and the follower-ship in this country.

“Nigerians are very determined and loyal people. Therefore, these challenges should catapult us into our nation’s development. We should never despair. We have the wherewithal to resolve our issues.

“I also believe that the nation at 59 has come a long way in terms of the unity we have been able to achieve. Some countries have gone through more serious issues that disunited them but Nigeria has remained a country that sometimes people may feel bad about certain things, but everybody believes that Nigeria should remain a united and one country. That is what it should be, but for us to enjoy our country, we have to take our country to the next level.”

He assured that the ninth Assembly is prepared to ensure the economic viability of the country through good legislation.

Lawan said: “The NASS particularly where we are is prepared to ensure that we come and give very good legislation that will ensure that the economy is better; that the security of the country improves; that at the end of the day we should be able to achieve those laudable objectives and goals of our founding fathers and present leadership of the country.”

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, when asked if Nigeria’s independence worth celebrating, responded: “Absolutely. Every year of existence is worth celebrating. Nigeria is 59 years today; other countries, not as old as 59, they celebrate. Other countries are 200 years and they are celebrating. Every year is worth celebrating and we have come a long way. It is not uhuru yet; we are not there yet, but it is a slow and steady progress. We will get there.”

On what Nigerians should expect as the nation move towards 60 years, the Speaker said: “60 years itself is a landmark and I believe our achievements at that time will be landmark too. We have another year to go. Budget is being presented very soon. What happens between now and 60, and I believe a lot will happen, will determine the level of celebration. But as I said, don’t forget, every year is worth celebrating in one’s life.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on his part urged Nigerians to keep hope alive.

He said: “My message to Nigerians is to keep up hope; 59 years of independence in a country as diverse as Nigeria is not an easy thing but the good thing is that everybody is glad to be part of one united and prosperous Nigeria.

“And the administration will continue to work to ensure there is unity, security and that there is prosperity for all Nigeria and for everybody.

“The political class has its role to play; my advice to the political class is that we should not over heat the polity; elections are over; we should all join hands to build the nation; the beauty of democracy is that every four years, you have the opportunity to decide who is going to be your leader; but once elections are over, everybody should join hands together to build the country because I believe that even those in opposition; they mean well for Nigeria; therefore, should join hands with the government to build a united and prosperous Nigeria.”

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on his part said to still be one united country despite the various challenges and conflicts calls for celebration.

According to the SGF, “When we compare with countries that have sustained democracy for 200 years, ours is just 59. We have had major conflicts even within those 59 years, but to still be one solid, indivisible country today is a thing we as Nigerians should rejoice over. So, I believe we have every course to celebrate that God has truly been faithful to us as a nation and as a people.

“Yes, we acknowledge challenges, but going forward in our attitude, like the President said this morning, the change must begin with each and every one of us. In our various spheres of influence and endeavours we must begin to change our attitude, our ways of doing things; become lawful citizens, not lawless citizens and we will begin to see God work in our nation to cause a change.”

On security Mustapha said: “It is a collective responsibility. I am very much involved in some of these new platforms that are being created to ensure that we have sustainable security in this country. Lets take the issue of community policing. What that means is that the community itself has responsibility to police the community. Let’s not forget, in those days, in the early 60s, we had those kinds of responsibilities. We had strata of responsibilities and authority. Nobody could come into a particular community and get a rented compound until it is cleared by the ward head or the man that had traditional authority over that area.

“We have neglected those things because we have adopted a system of government that only acknowledges the local government, the state government and the federal government. Those traditional institutions that were used for the purpose of policing the communities, collation of information and security data, we must revive them to ensure that each and everyone of us has a duty, first, their personal safety and security, then that of the community and the nation in its entirety.

“So, I believe that each and everyone of us, including those of you that are of the fourth estate of the realm, you have a responsibility, even the way you report. If the report is to create panic and fear and to give credence to people who have notoriously terrorized people, obviously there will be copycats. Everybody would want to be on that platform and be on the pages of newspapers on daily basis and on the faces of television because of what we are doing.

“So, as much as possible, in our reporting, we must have balance and we must do it in such a way that will promote national interest and denounce elements of criminality.”