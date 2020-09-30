

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Thursday from Eagle Square, Abuja as part of activities to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, , Femi Adesina, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the live address will commence after the Anniversary Parade beginning at 10am, which will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The statement explained that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday.–