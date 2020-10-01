…Tasks them to be security conscious, law abiding

Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, has felicitated with Nigerians especially the good people of Ekiti on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

Mobayo, in a congratulatory message signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, commended the labour of our heroes past, enjoined the people of Ekiti to be security conscious and law abiding to ensure residents live in a Society where peace and justice reign.

The Commissioner, urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without any form of apprehension, assured he has already beefed up security across the state to ensure lives and property are protected during and after the Independence celebration.

He, however, appealed to parents to caution their wards to refrain from engaging in any activity that could jeopardize the efforts of the Operatives deployed and sabotage the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed across the State, stressed culprits will made to face the full wrath of the law.