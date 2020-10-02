Kaduna and Gyang Bere, Jos

As Nigeria celebrates 60 years of independence, the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai has set free 25 prisoners and commuted death sentence to life imprisonment for others.

Elrufai used the event to advise Nigerians to focus on a new national consensus on our collective goals of citizenship, the rule of law and diversity as well as on merit.

The governor commuted the prison sentences of 34 convicts in the exercise of power vested on him by section 212 of the constitution, after accepting the recommendations of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

According to him, 25 convicted prisoners are to be released, while others have had their sentences reduced, ‘’including commuttal of death sentences for some convicted armed robbers to life imprisonment.’’

The governor who gave this advise in his independence day message, also said that Nigerians should reflect ‘’on governance and how powers and responsibilities are devolved between the states and the federal government.’’

Meanwhile , Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong has granted pardon to five convicted persons sentenced to death for various offences to marked the 60th Nigeria Independence Anniversary.

Lalong noted that the killer of a traditional ruler in Foron District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area have been arrested and directed for the hunt of those who killed five persons in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area recently for Justice.

Lalong disclosed this on Thursday during a one day round-table discussion with community stakeholders titled “Building peaceful, safer and secure communities in Plateau State” to commemorate Nigeria 60th Independence Anniversary, held at Government House Little Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.