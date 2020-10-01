Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A frontline People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Kogi State, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has called on Nigerian leaders to emulate the formula of development in Singapore to lift the country from the wood.

In a press statement, Princess Adejoh, who was the Executive Secretary to Nigeria’s Ambassador to Singapore said the story of Nigeria at 60 was not encouraging as that was not our forefathers bequeathed on us.

The statement reads in part:

‘We must develop our own secret formula for success. For example Singapore, where I once served under the Nigerian high commission, had a secret formula and we can attest to it that their secret formula was a huge success.

‘FormulaMPH” (Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty)really worked for them, considering that they were once like us with a similar experience of having our independence both not too far apart and how far developed they are today.

‘We can emulate Singapore’s example of meritocracy, which is giving the job to the best man, purely on merit, not relationship basis and consciously chose our leaders to ensure they are best men for the jobs and hold them accountable.

‘Let’s also look at our constitutional problems and have the willpower to do the needful to have a lasting solution.

‘Let us as citizens be law-abiding and do to Nigeria as we have pledged to do to her, “to be faithful, loyal and honest. To serve Nigeria with all our strength, to defend her unity, uphold her honour and glory. So help us God”.

‘Life is a gift so we must celebrate the fact that Nigeria is alive as one nation for 60 years now inspite of all her enormous challenges.

I congratulate us and salute our courage, brilliance, resilience and faith.

‘It is sad that Nigeria has not faired well,what Nigeria looks like today, you will think it was the work of an external enemy but sadly we are our own enemies.

‘Nothing thrives without an enabling environment. The difference in appearance of a person living in a 1st world and one living in 3rd world is clear. Lets make Nigeria a 1st world,lets give it the enabling environment and look like 1st world citizens ourselves.

‘Nigeria at 60 has aged greatly compared to her other mates at 60, due to age long hardship. lets join hands and revive her for she is all we have got.

‘Lets please begin again! We have romanced corruption for too long, prioritised and pursued agendas that makes for distrust and disunity,we have become nonchalant and complacent.

‘A nation can not stand in the presence of all these. The good quality of our foundation, leaders and we as citizen are nonnegotiable if ever we must get it right as a nation.If the foundations is faulty the building can not stand, Nigeria must get out of the woods.’