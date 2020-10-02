In celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary and its commitment to offer subscribers premium content, foremost cable platform, StarTimes has teamed up with Nollywood production company, Big Idea Mediaworks to launch PBO TV, a new 24-hour entertainment channel dedicated to top-rated movies, series, sitcoms, music and late-night comedy shows.

Launching out on Thursday October 1, PBO TV thrilled viewers with 12 hours of non-stop Nollywood blockbuster movies and series, with the remaining half of the day set aside for general entertainment. Excited Gabriel Nworah, CEO, Big Idea Mediaworks, had enthused that PBO TV “celebrates the rich diversity of African culture with original and exclusive content.”

While justifying the recent adjustment in bouquet prices due to persistent naira fall, Tunde Aina, COO, StarTimes Nigeria said his company had already assured subscribers of a broad content offerings to meet a variety of their interests without compromising affordability.

“Since then, we have continued to delight our subscribers with more value at the best price in the Pay TV market. At first, we launched top Hollywood animation channel, DreamWorks; followed by Spanish football league, La Liga; the FA Community Shield; the exclusive broadcast rights for Bob Arum’s Top Rank boxing events, whose current stable of champions include Tyson Fury, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Oscar Valdez, Gilberto Ramirez and Jose Ramirez; Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa; the recent season of popular sitcom, Jenifa’s Diary; and the latest addition is PBO TV, a channel dedicated to premium entertainment. More is coming,” he affirmed.

Among the movies showing in October are June featuring Uche Jombo, Vector Tha Viper, Chinyere Wilfred, Empress Njamah; Mad About You parading Blossom Chukwujekwu, Linda Osifo and Annie Macaulay Idibia; Being Annabel featuring Oma Amadi, Ken Erics and Desmond Elliot.

Others include drama series such as Tough Love featuring Nkem Owo, Sola Sobowale, Timini Egbuson and Sharon Ooja; as well as Life of a Single Mom parading Mofe Duncan, Gregory Ojefua and Mercy Macjoe among others.

PBO TV is on basic bouquet at N1,700 monthly on channel 184 and smart bouquet at N2,200 monthly on channel 017, the same bouquets housing recently launched Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa.