Felix Ikem, Nsukka

In keeping solidarity with the Nigeria Independence day celebration, Hon. Solomon Izuchukwu Onah, the Udenu Local Government Chairman, October yesterday led his cabinet to the Nigeria Correctional Centre Nsukka and some Hospitals to mark Nigeria sixtieth Independence celebration.

According to the Council Area Chairman, the exercise is a part of the activities designed to commemorate the Nigeria at 60th Independence celebration.

Hon. Onah added that “a day like this should be a matter of collective concern to reach out to our brothers and sisters who are in one distress or another.”

Saturday Sun gathered that the exercise started with a visitation to Saint Bridget Memorial Hospital Obollo-Afor, where the Medical Director, Dr Ifeanyi Ohabuenyi, led the Chairman and his cabinet to the Ward rooms. At the end of the ward tour, the Chairman, in his magnanimity paid bills for seven patients who could not afford their hospital bills.

The same exercise was repeated in Nwaossia Foundation Hospital Orba where another eleven persons benefitted.

Our reporter gathered that the Council chairman and his Cabinet moved down to the Nigeria Correctional Centre Nsukka, where he spent the rest of the day celebrating Nigeria Independence Day with the inmates.

While addressing the gathering, the Udenu local boss who topped the event by making provisions for of food items to the inmates thanked God for the gift of the nation and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his selfless governance in Enugu State.

Mr Ezima Christopher, the Deputy Controller of Nigeria Correctional Centre Nsukka, in his thank you note, poured out his heart felt gratitude to the Udenu Chairman, describing the visit as the most sensitive one.

According to him, “this is unprecedented, we have not had top Government official coming around to show this level of love to our inmates . We are immensely grateful to you sir for choosing to celebrate Nigeria Independence Day with us “

He equally prayed fervently for God to grant the Council boss more wisdom and prosperous political career.