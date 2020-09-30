Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Day anniversary, Catholic Bishops under the umbrella of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) are in a more reflective mood, saying that there is no reason to celebrate and calling out political leaders for having failed the people.

CBCN President Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, said in a statement on Wednesday:

‘Ordinarily, we should roll out the drums to celebrate but that’s unnecessary. How can we celebrate amidst high rate poverty, insecurity, dilapidated infrastructure, poor remuneration and several other challenges?

‘During the 2015 election campaign, All Progressives Congress (APC) promised to attend to the issue of restructuring, sharing of resources, and a constitutional amendment if voted. It’s somewhat regrettable that they have not kept to the electoral promises a few years down the line.

‘Therefore, State Governors, Senators, Federal House of Representative Members and other political leaders must all work towards ensuring restructuring of Nigeria because the country is almost at the verge of total collapse.’

Archbishop Akubeze called on Nigerians to be hopeful and strengthen their faith in God who has the power to trigger unexpected changes that could herald the desired changes in system.

He added: ‘The source of our hope is in God who never fails. Human beings may fail us, but those who put their hope and trust in God will always be delivered. With hope, faith, and charity, let us pray and work for the good of Nigeria.’