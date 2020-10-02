As Nigeria celebrates 60 years of independence, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM Eze Dr (Amb) Chukwudi Ihenetu has called on Nigerians to uphold the dreams of its founding fathers by promoting peace unity in the country.



In his special independence message, Eze Ihenetu said with aspirations of self-autonomy coming from the various geopolitical zones, it was time for the Federal Government to initiate policies that will enable different regions to control their resources.



While lamenting that our heroes past like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo and others would be weeping in their graves over high level of corruption and decay on the state of infrastructure in the country, the royal father said after 60, year it is unfortunate that Nigerian still remain underdeveloped.



In the area of security, Eze ihenetu said it is nothing to write home about. Because of this development, investors are scared away from the country.

In the area of health, the royal father said it was embarrassing that after 60 years of independence, Nigerians still travel abroad for medical treatment adding that COVID-19 has exposed the loopholes in the health sector.



Eze Ihenetu also said the educational sector is not spared as qualitative education is out of reach of the common man even as teachers across the country are owed arrears of salaries.



On the way forward, Eze ihenetu urges the Federal government to grant autonomy to states to take control of their resources, similarly the royal father also call for training and motivation of security agents to enable them fight banditry and other crimes in the state.



Above all quoting the popular Igbo adage, ‘Igwebuike’, Ihenetu call on Nigerians to embrace unity. Citing examples of countries like US, Russia and China who became strong economy as a result of their size, in human and natural resources, Ihenetu call on all to continue to pray for the unity of the country by working assiduously to make the country great.