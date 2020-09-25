Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Celebrations for Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary would be low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said.

The minister stated this at a press conference, with his counterparts in Communications and Digital Economy and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development ministries, Isa Pantami and Sadia Umar Farouq, in Abuja, yesterday.

“The 60th independence anniversary celebration will be low-key, as Mr. President has already announced. Of course, this is not unconnected with the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has forced some safety protocols on nations around the world. Therefore, the pomp and pageantry that should have marked the celebration will be largely missing,” he said.

The minister also dispelled insinuations that the proposed year-long diamond anniversary would be celebrated everyday till September 2021.

“The anniversary will be celebrated for a whole year, ending September 30, 2021. Therefore, there are some activities that may come up after the ones to be announced today. This does not mean there will be daily activities between now and September 30, 2021; but that there will be staggered events during that period. We will ensure to keep you posted.”

President Muhammad’s Buhari had earlier launched the country’s diamond celebration logo, with the theme: Together.

Mohammed explained further: “Of course, you are aware that Mr. President has already kick-started the celebration by launching the logo and the theme for the anniversary celebration ‘Together’ which is aimed at keeping us united and helping us to forge ahead, while the logo is already in the public domain.”