Sola Ojo, Kaduna

With commitment and resilience to project the country, Nigeria would overcome its challenges, said Uba Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the Senator, at 60, Nigeria’s journey has been one of the successes, missed opportunities, challenges and reversals. ‘Nigerians, through innovative and resilient, have weathered many storms and remained on the path to growth and sustainable development,’ said the Senator from Kaduna a day before Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary on Thursday, October 1.

The Senator, in his Independence Day message, noted that Nigeria’s founding fathers had dreams of a prosperous country, making their contributions and looking up to a new generation to consolidate on their achievements.

‘They gave us the compass to navigate through the difficult terrain that is Nigeria. We failed to hold tenaciously to the values they bequeathed to us. Ethno-religious tolerance has deserted many of our communities. Love for one another is in short supply. Governance as service is hardly embraced.

‘We hardly place the people at the centre of development. Forgiveness has become a luxury. The question on many people’s lips is: how did we come to this sorry pass?’ he mused.

The Senator, however, said all hope is not lost, pointing to President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the enthronement of a new national ethos of integrity in service.

‘He is determined to root out corruption which is a flagrant violation of the people’s right to development. The President and his team are working assiduously to ensure that our economy survives the disruptions occasioned by the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Stimulus packages have been rolled out to cushion the effect of the pandemic on poor and vulnerable Nigerians and their businesses. The Buhari Administration needs our total support as it grapples with the challenges of managing the economy in a time of COVID-19,’ Senator Sani said.

The Senator described Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as leading from the front in difficult times, and not wavering in his developmental drive.

‘Critical sectors like education, health and agriculture are getting his full attention.

‘We must stand with and behind our Governor to return Kaduna State to the path of peace and prosperity.

‘On this auspicious occasion, I salute my constituents, the great people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. I have done my best to fulfil the contract between us. I have sponsored high impact bills and moved motions in the Senate.

‘I have promptly responded to distress calls from my constituents. I made efforts to lessen the difficulties faced by my constituents at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown.

‘I have intervened in the areas of healthcare, education and agriculture. I have engaged with the State Government and security agencies on strategies to arrest the rising insecurity in some parts of our constituency”, he said.

‘As we celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, I urge our countrymen and women to keep hope alive. The current challenges and difficulties will give way to a better Nigeria. We must embrace peace and support our leaders for progress to be made,’ he stated.