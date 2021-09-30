From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has renewed the hope of Nigerians for a better country that will give them equal chance and opportunity irrespective of ethnic, religious, political and other differences.

CAN said that even though the country is faced with severe socioeconomic challenges worsened by rising insecurity caused by bad policies and misgovernance, there are reasons to be grateful to God for the past 61 years of the corporate existence of the country.

CAN President Dr Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in his independence day message, reminded political leaders of the need to retrace their steps and position Nigeria on the path of growth and development.

He observed that experiences in Nigeria is fast becoming the case in Israel and Judah during the periods of their captivity.

‘The situation in Nigeria and of Nigerians today looks like that of Israel and Judah in captivity. We are already in the hands of the enemies because of our corrupt and sinful life. We are in pain of insecurity, inflation, unemployment, and poverty is stirring many people in the face,’ he said.

‘Kidnappers do not allow us to rest. Some religious fanatics want to forcefully convert Nigerians into their own religion. This is the main agenda of the Boko Haram insurgents and the Islamic State of West African Province(ISWAP). They have caused and are still causing mayhem in the nation, killing innocent citizens.

‘For the past years, bad and selfish leadership we have had largely contributed to the unfortunate state we are today. These bad leaders did not plan for the country to grow and if they did, they never made effort to implement the development plans. They embezzled the commonwealth of the country. And by their action, they threw the citizens into unnecessary suffering and pains.

‘Unemployed youths have taken to criminalities. Youths are trying frantically to run abroad to search for a better life. Some in the process perished in the Mediterranean Sea or end up being used as sex slaves. Some got themselves engaged in armed robbery and internet fraud, etc.

‘The situation humanly speaking appears bleak but knowing that God is not man and with him, all things are possible, this is the right time to believe that there shall be showers of blessings because some people are praying for this country.

‘There shall be showers of blessings because God shall judge the evildoers in the nation and rule in the affairs of humans because His thoughts towards us are good and not evil.’

The CAN president, speaking of the 2023 general elections, suggested that no ‘wicked’ leader should be voted into power no matter how wealthy and powerful he or she may be.

He commended the military for the upper hand they have used over the insurgents and criminals tagged as bandits, wicked herdsmen murdering and sacking communities, etc.

He also encouraged law enforcement agents not to give criminals breathing space for the battle against insecurity to be won and Nigeria is safe.

