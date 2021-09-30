From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics and Senator representing Plateau Central, Sen. Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka said attaining nationhood and the road to greatness demand unreserved sacrifice of all Nigerians.

Sen. Dimka in a statement issued in Jos on Thursday said appealed to Nigerians to brace up as the road to achieving maximum development was not easy to thread.

He assured that with what is on ground much can be achieved collectively.

Dimka noted that there are reasons for Nigerians to feel despondent, particularly in the area of the economy, insecurity and the noticeable division in the political landscape, which has further weakened the resolve of the ordinary Nigerian to have faith in the project.

He expressed optimism that these hurdles can be surmounted and the country returned to the path its founding fathers dreamt of at independence.

“We can not continue to crawl while we have what it takes to make us walk. This is achievable through our resolve, I challenge Nigerians to have faith, praying for leaders to stay on course to pursue those ideals which will bind us as a united people.

” As your representative, nothing can be left to chance, as I shall keep walking on the path of honour for the causes that make us truly want to change our narrative for the better,” he stated.

