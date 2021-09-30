From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of activities marking the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country, will broadcast to the nation on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7am, the Presidency has said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, advised all television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), respectively, for the address.

