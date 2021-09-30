From Gyang Bere, Jos

Prof Nora Ladi Daduut (APC – Plateau South) has urged Nigerians to remain peaceful, united and shun any act capable of plunging the country into chaos on the eve of the 61st Independence Day anniversary.

Prof Daduut, in a press statement issued on Thursday in Jos, said Nigerians will gain more in standing together as a people and called for support in surmounting the daunting challenges confronting the nation.

‘I use this occasion to call on Nigerians especially people of my senatorial zone to remain united in the face of daunting challenges facing the country,’ the senator stated.

“As the nation celebrates its 61st Independence Anniversary, I want to remind Nigerians of the immense sacrifices of our forefathers, notably late Dr Nnamdi Azikwe, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and Chief Obafemi Awolowo among others for the independence of our great country from the yoke of colonialism.’

She congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan and all members of the National Assembly, Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong and the people of Plateau South as the country marks its 61st Independence Day.

Prof Daduut called for fervent prayers for Nigeria to overcome the myriad of security challenges facing the country, adding: ‘We should continue to uphold the bond of citizenship that has kept us together as one indivisible people.

‘As a nation, we are moving, It may seem as though we are passing through insurmountable challenges, but I am very intimately aware of the fact that we rekindle the Nigerian spirit which will help us surmount our present challenges.

‘I call on all Nigerians to renew faith with Nigeria as we add another year to our age. We will get better, we will be greater, of that there can be no doubt.

‘I am always willing to partner with the Simon Lalong led administration to make the state better. As Senator representing Plateau South, I will continue to put the interest of my constituents, Nigeria first at all times,’ she stated.

