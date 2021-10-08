After a long moment of COVID-19 lockdown, Lagos is set to roar back to its ever-bubbling life!

The signs were visible on Tuesday, October 5 when top entertainers like Dede Mabiaku, Teni, Ara and others converged at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos to announce their readiness to make the biggest concert of the year happen.

Speaking during the festival media launch, Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said Eko On Show Festival is being organized by the state government to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary. According to her, the event will take place on Friday, October 15 at Muri Okunola Park in Lagos, and will feature an array of top artistes, comedians, dancers, as well as fashion show, foods and drinks exhibition.

“Entertainment, fashion and foods are huge drivers of the state’s economy and they embody the spirit of our independence and have helped Nigerian culture to make its mark in the world. So, the Eko On Show Festival is designed to raise the spirits of Lagosians, to give them inspiration, and to entertain them with the rich and vibrant culture of Lagos and its people,” she said.

Amidst strict COVID-19 protocols, music superstars like Davido, D’banj, Tiwa Savage and Teni will headline Eko On Show festival. They will share the stage with veterans like K1 De Ultimate, Sir Shina Peters, Dede Mabiaku and Ara, as well as teenage sensation, Ayra Starr. Dance lovers can look forward to a spectacular performance by Kaffy while fashion connoisseurs will be delighted by collections from designers like Lanre Da Silva and Beth Models. Also, there will be a special segment from Nike Art Gallery to be curated by Azuka Ogujioba.

To register for free tickets, fans can visit https://tix.africa/eko.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .