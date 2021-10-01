The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Nigerians to joint hands in celebrating the successes recorded as a nation despite the obstacles and challenges confronting the nation.

Rev. Pam in a statement on Friday signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Pam Ayuba expressed hope that Nigeria will surmount the daunting challenges facing the country.

He said, “Today marks 61 years of our independence and nationhood. Sixty-one solid years of breaking away from the yoke and shackles of slavery and imperialism.

“Our journey as a nation, throughout these years, has not been without obstacles. We have plunged and emerged again and again from our turbulence. As a nation, let us celebrate our uniqueness and common tenderness who by the divine Will of God are brought together as one people.

“I have faith our country will remain as one entity devoid of ethnic chauvinism, religious bigotry, economic saboteurs, political thuggery, godfatherism, and their likes.

“Our humanity speaks of our brotherhood from the south to the west and from the east to the north. We have no better home than Nigeria. A people destined by God to be together through thin and thick.

“The dark chapters in our history can not overshadow our human existence. Our greatness is unique and celebrating it means acknowledging the very essence of our humanity. Let us celebrate it and overcome the bad with the good.”

He salute President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum for steering the ship of leadership.

“Mr. President sir, you have demonstrated stability in the face of difficulty. The nation under your leadership has witnessed substantial growth and I urge you to move forward to strengthen your government by tackling the security challenge which will guarantee the safety of all.

“To Governor Lalong, you should not be discouraged by the activities of those who believe in seeking self-glorification than contributing to good governance.

“Nigeria will surely rise again and we shall forget the ugly developments that befell us as a people. Let’s give peace a chance,” he submitted.