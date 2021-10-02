Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Nigerians to joint hands in celebrating the successes recorded as a nation despite the obstacles and challenges confronting the nation.

Rev. Pam in a statement on Friday signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Pam Ayuba expressed hope that Nigeria will surmount the daunting challenges facing the country.

He said: “Today marks 61 years of our independence and nationhood, 61 solid years of breaking away from the yoke and shackles of slavery and imperialism.

“Our journey as a nation, throughout these years, has not been without obstacles. We have plunged and emerged again and again from our turbulence. As a nation, let us celebrate our uniqueness and common tenderness, who by the divine Will of God are brought together as one people.

“I have faith our country will remain as one entity devoid of ethnic chauvinism, religious bigotry, economic saboteurs, political thuggery, godfatherism and their likes.”

He salute President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum for steering the ship of leadership.

“Nigeria will surely rise again and we shall forget the ugly developments that befell us as a people. Let’s give peace a chance,” he submitted.

