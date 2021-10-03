The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to shun nepotism and rule the country with the fear of God.

Speaking in commemoration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary, Apostle Peter Oboh says the country has come of age at 61, yet the terrible vices of tribalism and nepotism still exist in high places of corporate and government establishments.

According to the former pugilist, several years after Nigeria became independent in 1960 and a republic in 1963, the nation is still stagnant and riddled with tribalism, favouritism and corruption. “I strongly believe that for Nigeria to get better, we must eschew tribalism and favouritism. I am not here to pass judgement but it seems IPOB, OPC, Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and bandits are taking advantage of the government. As a boxing champion turned-Apostle for Christ, I can remember when President Goodluck Jonathan was in power, the Niger Delta militants seemed to have a voice and influence, but now they’ve become practically extinct. It’s the same thing with the Fulani herdsmen and bandits; they seem to have influence since President Buhari is still in power.

“I think if IPOB can be classified as a terrorist group, then it will sound justifiable also for the Fulani herdsmen and bandits to be classified as terrorists, because they take more lives than IPOB. If IPOB is bad, the Fulani herdsmen are worst. A British adage says, ‘What is good for the goose is good for the gander’. The question then is: Do Nigeria truly wants to move forward? If yes, we must learn to operate by the right decisions not by sheer emotions,” he stated.

