By Damilola Fatunmise and Rita Okoye

As Nigeria celebrates her 61st Independence anniversary today, top entertainers have opened up on their expectations for the country. Here are excerpts:

No hope of better tomorrow

-Orits Wiliki, veteran reggae musician

Growing up, l saw Nigeria as one great nation, a land flowing with milk and honey, a land that has great potential to becoming one of the greatest nations of the world. Now those beliefs, those hopes, those enthusiasms a nd those expectations are dwindling like candle wax. There are no indices that suggest that the country has a better tomorrow.

We’ve never had it so bad

-Stella Monye, singer

We have never had it so bad! I remember how I used to go abroad and proudly invite my foreigner friends to visit Nigeria. I worked for the country, travelling far and wide on cultural exchange. It was such a marvelous time. I must confess that there is nothing to celebrate at 61. We have unemployment, bad roads, poor electricity, insecurity etc. I expect a drastic change in leadership style or else we are doomed.



Nigeria slowly living up to my predictions

-JJC Skillz, musician/producer

I believe in a brighter and better Nigeria. My song, See Us Now featuring Kate Henshaw says it all. We are slowly living up to my predictions.

We must be free from oppression

-Lola Margret, actress

As an entertainer, I crave total freedom from oppression. I crave empowerment, good governance, good roads, education, and job opportunities for our youth. To crown it all, I crave freedom of speech. Freedom is the most precious thing in human’s life.

No one has a right to take it away from us, and we need to do everything to protect our society from cruelty and violence. On this Independence Day anniversary, I salute every patriot because without them freedom wouldn’t have been possible. God bless Nigeria!

Nigeria must be protected at all cost

-Yetunde Bakare, actress

Nigerian entertainers should begin to use their platforms to educate the masses on how to make the country better. We should remind Nigerians constantly to get their PVCs, and also to get involve in politics whichever way they can. This is our motherland and we should protect it at all cost.

I wish corruption ceases in Nigeria

-Chinenye Uyanna, actress

There are so many things to wish for but most importantly, I wish corruption ceases in the country. I wish Nigeria peace and unity, and I pray for our leaders to have the spirit of God to develop our nation economically.

Let there be rule of laws

-Eucharia Anunobi, actress

Nigeria of my dream is where the leadership is responsive to the needs of its citizens. I dream of Nigeria with basic social amenities, I dream of a country that effects punitive measures for offenders. I have travelled to different parts of the world and one thing that l noticed is that there are rule of laws. So, until we begin to function that way, the Nigeria of our dream will remain a mirage.

Nigeria needs divine healing

-Chioma Ifemeludike, actress

On the occasion of our independence anniversary, I wish Nigeria total healing, politically, socially, economically and in every other area of the society. There is so much going on, so much bloodshed and I wish all that could disappear. I know it’s a wishful thinking, but if we start doing the right thing, putting the right leaders at the right positions, Nigeria will become better. At this point, Nigeria is very sick, she needs divine healing.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.