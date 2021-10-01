From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As Nigeria celebrates her 61st independence anniversary today, October 1, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, has said that there is nothing to celebrate in Nigeria in view of her current challenges.

The association regretted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has allegedly failed to fulfill its 2015 and 2019 election promises to Nigerians, calling on government to do the needful to change the narrative.

A statement by its state’s Chairman, Rev. Fr Peter Olowolafe, on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti, and made available to Daily Sun, urged leaders in the country not to undermine the place of the church in the development of the country, saying the church remains the hope of the masses.

The statement, entitled “NIGERIA @ 61: ANY REASON TO CELEBRATE AND THE PLACE OF THE CHURCH?”, reads :

“Do we have reasons to celebrate?:

First and foremost, we thank God for our continuous existence as a nation. But with current daily experiences, nothing to celebrate.

“Celebration is a thing born out of joy, accomplishment and achievements. It is clear today, that, one can hardly point out a reason for joy throughout Nigeria.

“All the promises of APC led-administration, prior to 2015 and 2019 elections have been shattered and jettisoned, by this government.

“Every aspect of life in Nigeria begs for redemption. Education sector, health sector, security, even the anti-corruption campaign are all in the state oblivion.

Our youths are jobless in their millions.

“The state of our major roads, the so-called federal roads, are death traps. Every new day in Nigeria is a new day of sorrow, mourning. Killings happen everywhere and anyhow. Just imagine the killing of late Prof Dora Akuyilli’s husband.

” Let us just hope for the future. Because the light of hope is dying every second. There is severe hunger in the country. One wakes with bad news and same kind at bed time. I am sorry to say, that, Nigeria of yesterday was far better than what we are experiencing now.

“The place of the Church. As a matter of fact, the church remains the hope of the masses. Many, both old and young, come to the church for help. Ranging from food, shelter, jobs, health care and above all, prayers.

” I encourage our leaders to put on the virtue of humility, to listen and learn from the wise counsel of our religious leaders.

“CAN, as an Association, desires to see a country where our children can be proud of, where there is peace, justice, respect for human life, and religious freedom, especially in the Northern part of Nigeria.

“May God bless Nigeria. Happy celebrations.”