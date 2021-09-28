From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎The Senator representing Edo North in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Sen Francis Alimikhena, has called on all Nigerians to come together to seek common ground by believing in the existence of one strong and united Nigeria, rather than seeking to tear the nation apart.

Warning that war does not enrich but impoverish a nation, Sen Alimikhena, in a goodwill message he issued through his Senior Legislative Aide, Yusuf Sheikh Esq. to mark the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary, noted that providence has enabled our paths to intersect as Nigerians.

He, therefore, stressed that the independence day anniversary is another call for us to be patriotic to our nation, adding that patriotism has no political party.

“We may not agree as political parties, but we must always agree as Nigerians through the challenges that unite us”, he said and‎ congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his penetrating insights in tackling the economic and security challenges facing the nation.

“We may not have gotten to Canaan but we are definitely no longer in Egypt”, he added.

Alimikhena who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs Tariff and Excise, thanked the people of Edo North for their steadfastness and support in the past years and equally used the occasion to call on all politicians in the country, to see themselves as social engineers, elected for the emancipation, advancement, promotion and defence of their people.

“As politicians, we must see ourselves as social engineers, elected for the emancipation, advancement, promotion and defence of our people. This is the only way we can restore confidence in the system and unite our nation”, he declared.

